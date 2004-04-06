Kerry Calls for New Approach in Iraq

Sen. John Kerry is back on the campaign trail after shoulder surgery over the weekend. NPR's Bob Edwards speaks with the presumed Democratic presidential nominee about his economic plans -- and the U.S. role in Iraq, where violent, anti-American clashes in Baghdad and southern Iraq continue.

President Bush says the intensified fighting will not derail plans to turn over civilian control of Iraq on June 30. But Kerry says creating a stable government -- and ending the occupation -- requires a new approach.

