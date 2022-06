A little more than a year ago, Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki made primary education both compulsory and free. Among those flocking to schools are members of the nomadic Maasai tribe, who used to resist formal education but now see it as key to survival. But some Maasai elders worry a Western-style education will erode traditional ways. Jon Miller reports as part of the Worlds of Difference series.

