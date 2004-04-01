Jon Miller Eyes New Baseball Season

The first baseball game of the season in the United States will be played Sunday night in Baltimore, where the Orioles host the Boston Red Sox. The season officially started earlier this week in Tokyo, where the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and New York Yankees split a two-game series.

It's possible that no one looks forward to baseball's opening day more than Jon Miller, the mainstay of ESPN's Sunday-night games and the voice of the San Francisco Giants. After years of living in different baseball towns, Miller's work with Joe Morgan has led many to call the duo the premiere announcing team in the game.

Miller says Major League Baseball had a difficult off-season, with rumors abounding that players have abused illegal steroids. NPR's Bob Edwards talks with Miller about those reports -- and the toll the controversy has taken.

