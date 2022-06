While many other U.S. communities struggle with job losses and a sputtering economy, Fargo, N.D., has quietly flourished. Over the last few years, Fargo has consistently posted one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates, as it builds a reputation for high-tech jobs -- and cosmopolitan hipness. NPR's Greg Allen reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.