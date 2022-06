The newly released files of the late Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun reveal bickering and joviality among the court's nine members. In one note, Justice Antonin Scalia urges a sleepy Blackmun: "Harry, stay awake!" Blackmun also discloses that the justices had a betting pool on the 1992 presidential election. NPR's Nina Totenberg reports.

