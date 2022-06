U.S. officials, political opponents of ousted President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and heavily armed rebels discuss plans for an interim government for Haiti. Rebels, who rode triumphantly into Port-au-Prince Monday, aren't laying down their arms as promised. The White House denies Aristide's allegations that U.S officials forced him to resign. Hear NPR's Gerry Hadden and NPR's Michele Kelemen.

