U.S. Marines patrol Port-au-Prince, as rebels enter the Haitian capital. A day after resigning, former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide is in exile in Africa. A U.N. peacekeeping force is headed to the troubled nation. Some U.S. lawmakers fault the Bush administration for turning its back on the democratically elected Aristide. Hear NPR's Martin Kaste and NPR's Michele Kelemen.

