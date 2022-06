U.N. envoys say it's not possible to hold open elections in Iraq before June 30, the date U.S. authorities plan to hand over power to an interim Iraqi government. Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, a Shia Muslim cleric at the heart of the debate, said he accepts the U.N. determination but urges elections as soon as possible. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Deborah Amos.

