New York Reburies Remains of Colonial-Era Blacks

The remains of more than 400 slaves and freed blacks who died in the days before the Revolutionary War are reinterred in New York. They were uncovered more than a decade ago, during excavation of a construction site for a federal building in lower Manhattan. NPR's Alison Keyes reports.

Update: Keyes recently won a FrontPage Award from the News Women's Club of New York for her series of radio reports on the burial ground.

