In a speech to the nation, President Bush says Iraq is now "the central front" in the U.S. war on terrorism -- and that he "will spend what is necessary" to win the war. He says he will ask Congress for $87 billion to support the effort in the coming year. He urges U.S. allies to help with security in Iraq. Hear the speech, and coverage anchored by NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2003 NPR