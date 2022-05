Thousands take to the streets of Najaf, Iraq, mourning the death of more than 100 people -- including key Shiite cleric Ayatollah Mohammed Baqer al-Hakim -- in the bombing of one of Islam's most revered shrines -- the Imam Ali Mosque. Hear NPR's Emily Harris, NPR's Jacki Lyden and Imam Sayed Moustafa al-Qazwini of the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County, Calif.

