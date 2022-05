Workers continue to clear rubble and pull bodies from the wreckage at the U.N. headquarters in Baghdad. At least 20 people, including the top U.N. envoy in Iraq, died in the Aug. 19 blast. U.S. civilian administrator Paul Bremer says the United States needs better intelligence and more cooperation from the Iraqi people to stabilize the situation in the country. Hear NPR's Anne Garrels.

