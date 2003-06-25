© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Strom Thurmond, Senior Senator, Dead at 100

By Elizabeth Arnold
Published June 25, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Retired Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina -- who spent nearly half his life in the U.S. Senate -- is dead at 100, mere months after leaving office. Thurmond was the longest-serving U.S. senator and the oldest man ever to serve in Congress.

Thurmond began his political career as a Democrat, splitting with President Harry Truman in 1948 to mount a "Dixiecrat" presidential run. He vowed to uphold racial segregation and carried four southern states. He denied his political stances were racist, insisting he sought to uphold constitutional guarantees of states' rights.

Later Thurmond switched to the Republican party, helping drive a wedge into the Democrats' hold on the "solid South." As a senator, he consistently supported the development of American military power, and served on the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Elizabeth Arnold
Elizabeth Arnold is a freelance reporter for NPR. From 2000 - 2004, she was an NPR national correspondent, covering America's public lands with a focus on the environment, politics, economics, and culture.