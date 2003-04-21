© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Former Iraqi Prime Minister Captured

By Jackie Northam
Published April 21, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Muhammad Hazmaq al-Zubaydi, a former Iraqi prime minister who reportedly played a key role in suppressing the 1991 Shiite Muslim uprising, is arrested in Iraq. Al-Zubaydi is No. 18 on the U.S. list of 55 most wanted Iraqi regime leaders. Meanwhile, Jay Garner, the retired Army general charged with overseeing Iraq's reconstruction, meets with Kurdish leaders in northern Iraq to discuss their role in a future Iraqi government. Hear NPR's Jackie Northam.

