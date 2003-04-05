© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
'Friendly Fire' Deaths in Northern Iraq

By Ivan Watson,
John Ydstie
Published April 5, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

U.S. military authorities investigate reports that American planes mistakenly dropped bombs on a convoy of U.S. Special Forces and Kurdish fighters in Northern Iraq. Eighteen Kurds were killed, and dozens more were wounded. All Things Considered guest host John Ydstie talks with NPR's Ivan Watson about the attack.

Ivan Watson
John Ydstie
