Hooker and Hopkins

Acoustic Interlude for May 17, 2026. This week, two classic remastered albums from blues legends John lee Hooker and Lightin' Hopkins. Hooker was the son of Mississippi sharecroppers who developed a unique style of Delta Blues he took north, finding fame in Detroit and the Midwest. Hopkins was born in Central Texas and played and sang blues from the age of eight. He sang on street corners in Houston and eventually performed in Los Angeles, signed record contracts and found fame, if not fortune. A dedicated poet, Hopkins was designated Houston's Official Poet for thirty-five years. We'll sample Hooker's remastered, That's My Story (1960); and Hopkins' Blues In My Bottle (1961).