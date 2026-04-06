Singer songwriters from the states & transatlantic tunes this time
Susanna Lee Hoffs is an American singer, guitarist, songwriter, and actress who co-founded the 80s band The Bangles in 1981. She has also released solo albums, including When You're A Boy (1991), Someday (2012), and The Deep End (2023). In 2023, she also published her debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, to critical acclaim
Eilen Jewell is an American singer-songwriter from Boise, Idaho with a musical style that crosses several areas of Americana music, ranging from blues to gospel, country, rockabilly, and honky-tonk
Play list will magically appear at show time