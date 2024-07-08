© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
14/59

Midway through 2024, and we have lots of new music to check out you're gonna love

Published July 8, 2024 at 1:31 PM CDT
Joseph Vincenza

Following their success as solo artists, Emily Colombier, Jessica Rotter, and Sarah Margaret Huff joined forces to create the transcendent Alternative Folk trio, Jems

From Miami, The Mavericks have created the kind of multicultural Americana that reaches far beyond America itself, blending their favorite stateside sounds — including rock & roll, country, and R&B — with Tex-Mex twang, Cuban rhythms, Jamaican ska, and other Latin influences

Play list will magically appear at show time

14/59