'Backrooms' brings YouTube horror to the big screen

The new horror movie Backrooms is about some of the creepiest places imaginable: the nondescript, beige-carpeted rooms that populate countless office spaces and discount furniture warehouses. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as the manager of a pirate-themed furniture store, who, as he discusses with his therapist (Renate Reinsve), discovers a secret labyrinth of backrooms – each with a strange and unsettling design. Directed by Kane Parsons, based on his "creepypasta"-inspired web series, the movie doesn't have a plot so much as a deeply unnerving sense of place.

If you're looking for more moody horror, check out these episodes:

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