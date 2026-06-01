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'Backrooms' brings YouTube horror to the big screen

NPR | By Stephen Thompson,
Reanna CruzJordan CrucchiolaLiz MetzgerJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:49 PM CDT
Chiwetel Ejiofor in Backrooms.
A24
Chiwetel Ejiofor in Backrooms.

The new horror movie Backrooms is about some of the creepiest places imaginable: the nondescript, beige-carpeted rooms that populate countless office spaces and discount furniture warehouses. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as the manager of a pirate-themed furniture store, who, as he discusses with his therapist (Renate Reinsve), discovers a secret labyrinth of backrooms – each with a strange and unsettling design. Directed by Kane Parsons, based on his "creepypasta"-inspired web series, the movie doesn't have a plot so much as a deeply unnerving sense of place.

If you're looking for more moody horror, check out these episodes:

In 'Obsession,' love hurts. It really, really, really hurts. 

Adam Scott checks in to a haunted inn in 'Hokum'

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Copyright 2026 NPR
Music & Arts
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Reanna Cruz
Reanna Cruz is a news assistant for NPR Music's Alt.Latino.
Jordan Crucchiola
Liz Metzger
Jessica Reedy
See stories by Jessica Reedy
Mike Katzif