Milo J: Tiny Desk Concert

Etched with Argentine folklore and fueled by the rap batallas of Buenos Aires, Milo J 's songs call upon the cumulative spirit of the centuries. "Sometimes words come to me that I haven't heard before," he told me afterward, as if to summon a life he's never lived.

In arenas and stadiums, the 19-year-old connects with his young peers about the passage of time with great energy and intensity. At the Tiny Desk, he takes a beat: Stripped back, yet deeply fortified, Milo J emerges with a new softness and depth.

Behind the Desk, you'll not only see the charango, tiple and woodwinds native to Argentina but also Agarrate Catalina, a murga group that's made colorful appearances during Carnival season in Uruguay for decades. In this 16-minute set, largely culled from his album La Vida Era Más Corta, everything serves as a physical and sonic representation of the generations that guide Milo J's exploratory meditations on existence.

SET LIST

"Recordé"

"cuestiones"

"Solifican12"

"Bajo de la Piel"

"Niño"

"Luciérnagas"

MUSICIANS

Milo J: vocals

Leonardo Gómez: vocals

Carolina Gómez: vocals

Eder Fructos: vocals

Martín Cardozo: vocals

Yamandú Cardozo: vocals

Lautaro Fernandez: guitar, charango, tiple, music director

Danel Moreno: guitar

Santiago Alvarado: keys, melodica

Tamara Meschller: violin, flute, vientos andinos, background vocals

Martin Beckerman: percussion

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Alina Edwards

Translator: Phoebe Smolin

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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