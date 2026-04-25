Take a look at Emerald Coast Theatre Company's 14th season

Emerald Coast Theatre Company has unveiled its lineup for its 14th season. There's a mix of Tony Award-winning productions, thrillers, a holiday favorite, and a regional premiere.

The season features the Tony Award-winning phenomenon Come From Away, the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Canadian town that welcomed them during the events of September 11th that redefined humanity and hope. Audiences will then buckle up for Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps, a fast-paced adventure blending suspense and comedy.

As the holidays approach, ECTC brings the returning favorite, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, for a festive, high-octane jam session filled with seasonal spirit. The new year kicks off with 9 to 5: The Musical.

Continuing the season’s dynamic offerings, Dear Jack, Dear Louise offers a heartfelt and intimate look at a love story that blossomed through letters sent across the Atlantic Ocean during the height of World War II. Closing out the season is a moment audiences have been waiting for as the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen takes the stage.

ECTC’s Season 14 VIP program provides early access to the best seats, exclusive invitations to special events, opportunities to meet the cast, and behind-the-scenes experiences that bring audiences closer to the art.

“This is one of the most exciting seasons we’ve ever put on our stage,” said Nathanael Fisher, Producing Artistic Director of Emerald Coast Theatre Company. “From the scale of these productions to the stories we’re telling, everything about Season 14 is designed to raise the bar for what audiences experience at ECTC.”

Performances will be held at Emerald Coast Theatre Company, located at 560 Grand Boulevard, Suite 200, Miramar Beach.

To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, join as a VIP or sponsor, or learn more about Emerald Coast Theatre Company, call (850) 684-0323 or visit emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

