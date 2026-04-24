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'Michael' is the world's most authorized biopic

NPR | By Stephen Thompson,
Aisha HarrisTre'vell AndersonHafsa FathimaLiz MetzgerJessica Reedy
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:42 PM CDT
Jaafar Jackson in Michael.
Glen Wilson
/
Lionsgate
Jaafar Jackson in Michael.

Michael Jackson was one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, so it's only natural that he's the subject of a glossy, big-budget biopic. In Michael, the singer's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson portrays him in his rise to fame. The film leans heavily on the depiction of live performances, but steers entirely clear of the controversies that dogged the singer. 

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Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
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Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Tre'vell Anderson
Hafsa Fathima
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Liz Metzger
Jessica Reedy
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