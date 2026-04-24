'Michael' is the world's most authorized biopic

Michael Jackson was one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, so it's only natural that he's the subject of a glossy, big-budget biopic. In Michael, the singer's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson portrays him in his rise to fame. The film leans heavily on the depiction of live performances, but steers entirely clear of the controversies that dogged the singer.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2026 NPR