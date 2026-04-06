Bush: Tiny Desk Concert

Bush always felt like the most stylish version of '90s rock. Sixteen Stone, now celebrating nearly 32 years since its release, captured a sonic shift in motion, with razor-sharp riffs and an air of mystery propelled by Gavin Rossdale's distinctively sexy howl.

But if you think you know "Machinehead," prepare to be surprised by this Tiny Desk arrangement. It's quieter and slower than the revving speed of the original, but thoughtfully weighted — the years of wear and tear give meaning to once nonsensical lyrics like "bleeding through a tourniquet smile." The same goes for "Glycerine," an alt-rock ballad slimmed down to piano and guitar fuzz, underscored by an a capella vocal performance that left the room stunned. The dreamy "Out of This World," from 2001's Golden State, emerges from a rubble of noise and feedback — a deep cut reshaped into something stranger, more attuned to our desperate and disorienting atmosphere.

Bush closes with the title track from I Beat Loneliness, a 2025 album that's worth clocking into if you've missed a certain era of melodically-driven hard rock. Triumphant riffs explode as Rossdale is defiant in his naked vulnerability, buttoning up a moving set that reconsiders and extends the signature sound of Bush.

SET LIST

"Machinehead"

"Glycerine"

"Out of This World"

"I Beat Loneliness"

MUSICIANS

Gavin Rossdale: vocals, guitar

Chris Traynor: guitar

Corey Britz: bass, background vocals

Nik Hughes: drums

Joshy Soul: keys, piano, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Josh Newell, Lars Gotrich

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR