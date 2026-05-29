Two women from Northwest Florida will be honored with historical markers

Earlier this week, the Florida Historical Marker Council approved 15 markers honoring women who have made contributions throughout the state’s history. Two of the markers celebrate women who were born in the Panhandle.

Their impact goes beyond local boundaries.

According to the Smithsonian, Jacqueline Cochran was the first woman to fly faster than the speed of sound, a record she achieved in 1953. By the time of her death in 1980, she had more speed, altitude, and distance records than any pilot — male or female — in aviation history, according to her biography on the Smithsonian website.

She was born in the Muscogee, near the Florida-Alabama line, and worked in beauty salons before she received her pilot’s license at the suggestion of her future husband, Floyd Odlum. She eventually founded Jacqueline Cochran Cosmetics and flew herself around the country delivering test products. During World War II, she trained female civilian pilots and became director of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP). After World War II, she continued to set aviation records. Her marker will be located at the Air Force Armament Museum.

Sarah Brooks Pryor, known to locals as “Aunt Frances,” was born in Okaloosa County. She was a teacher and an operator of an historic hotel. In 1917, she was appointed postmaster of Fort Walton Beach by President Woodrow Wilson, a position she held until 1943. She also founded the Women’s Club of Fort Walton Beach and worked in civic offices including mosquito and garbage control, as well as the area’s first library. Her marker will be located in front of the Fort Walton Beach Post Office.

As part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration, Florida has unveiled statues honoring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Frederick Douglas, James Monroe, and Alexander Hamilton. These historical markers add to Florida’s “memorial landscape,” said Jamin Wells, chair of the Historical Marker Council and the director of the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program at the University of Florida.

“From Mary McLeod Bethune to UF's own Ruth H. Alexander, these fifteen markers—spanning twelve counties from Key West to the Panhandle—are a testament to the power of communities coming together to honor the women who helped build Florida and shape our nation,” said Wells. “As America marks its 250th anniversary, there is no better time to add these women's stories to Florida's memorial landscape—where they belong.”

Here is the full list of the approved markers:

Alachua County, Ruth Alexander and the Lady Gators — University of Florida faculty member credited with founding the Lady Gators and advancing women’s athletics.

Location: University of Florida Campus - Ulster Hall

Broward County, Chris Evert — International tennis champion whose 89.96% singles winning percentage remains the highest in modern-era professional tennis.

Location: Holiday Park, where she trained in Fort Lauderdale

Citrus County, Helen Digges Spivey — Environmental advocate known as 'The Manatee Lady' for her efforts protecting Florida’s manatees and springs.

Location: Crystal River State Park

Indian River County, Alma Lee Loy — Civic and women’s rights advocate known as the 'First Lady of Vero Beach'.

Location: Indian River Chamber of Commerce in Vero Beach

Leon County, Gwen Sawyer Cherry — Politician serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1970-1979. She was the first African-American female law student to attend the University of Miami and the first Black woman to serve as a legislator in the State of Florida.

Miami-Dade County, Marion Manley — Pioneering architect and one of the state’s first licensed female architects.

Location: University of Miami Campus - Administration Building

Monroe County, Barbara Mabrity — Longtime Key West lighthouse keeper.

Location: Key West Lighthouse

Nassau County, Chloe Merrick Reed — Abolitionist educator who taught formerly-enslaved children on Amelia Island after the Civil War.

Location: 200 North 11th Street, Fernandina Beach

Okaloosa County, Jacqueline Cochran — Record-breaking aviator who directed the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II.

Location: Air Force Armament Museum, which is part of Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County, Sarah “Aunt Frances” Brooks Pryor — Fort Walton Beach postmaster, teacher, midwife, and civic advocate.

Location: Fort Walton Beach Post Office

Okeechobee County, Margaret “Tantie” Huckabee — Pioneer educator who taught children of local farmers and settlers in a one-room schoolhouse.

Location: Okeechobee Historical Society and Museum

Orange County, Minnie Moore Wilson — Advocate and author who supported Seminole people in their struggle to preserve their native land in the Everglades.

Location: Kissimmee Women’s Club

Volusia County, Mary McLeod Bethune — Educator, presidential advisor, and founder of Bethune-Cookman University.

Location: Her home and museum at Bethune-Cookman University

