As costs climb, more Northwest Florida residents seek help with rent, food and utilities

More than a quarter of the people who contacted 211 Northwest Florida last month identified themselves as homeless or at risk of losing their housing, according to United Way of West Florida.

The 211 service connects residents with community resources and assistance programs, including help with housing, utilities, food and health care.

Avalon Mallory, the organization’s resource and data operations manager, said many callers are having trouble dealing with everyday expenses.

“We’re seeing a growing number of individuals and families seeking support simply to maintain stable housing and meet their basic needs,” Mallory said.

The increase in housing-related calls comes as local organizations prepare for a community resource fair and produce market Friday at the Brownsville Community Center in Pensacola.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3200 W. De Soto St., will bring together nonprofits, health organizations and service agencies offering information about housing, food, health care and financial assistance programs. Attendees will also be able to purchase discounted produce and groceries through Feeding the Gulf Coast’s “Millie the Mobile Market.”

Escambia County

Mallory said requests for rent and utility assistance remain among the most common reasons people contact 211.

“One of the biggest challenges facing families on the verge of homelessness is the lack of affordable rental and housing options available in our community,” Mallory said.

The organization expects requests for assistance to continue increasing during the summer months, when families with children home from school may face higher grocery costs and increased power bills from hotter temperatures.

Mallory also said hurricane season typically brings additional calls related to emergency preparedness, shelter information and storm recovery assistance.

Friday’s event is being organized through a partnership involving Escambia County Area Transit and Feeding the Gulf Coast. Organizers say the produce market will eventually make stops every other Friday at the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex.

Participating groups Friday will include the Council on Aging of West Florida, Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, Health and Hope Clinic, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity and UF/IFAS.

Residents seeking assistance with housing, food, health care or other services can contact 211 by calling the hotline, texting their ZIP code to 898-211 or visiting 211 Northwest Florida.