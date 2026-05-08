It's Gálvez Day in Pensacola. Here's what that means

An unsung hero of the American Revolution is Spanish Gen. Bernardo de Gálvez, who — as an ally of Gen. George Washington — laid siege on the British along the Gulf Coast.

In 1777, when Gálvez assumed the responsibility of governor of Louisiana, Spain was officially neutral in the American Revolution. But, two years later, France and Spain signed a treaty to ally with the American rebels and Gálvez took the initiative to strike at the British swiftly.

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He first took New Orleans, then sacked Mobile, and in 1781 began his assault on Pensacola, which was the capital of British West Florida.

During the Battle of Pensacola, Gálvez and his troops laid on the city for two months. The British were forced to surrender after a mortar landed in the powder magazine of the Queen’s Redoubt, one of the forts overlooking the town.

Archaeologists have found the remains of the battle, including artifacts and earthworks. There is even a partial reconstruction of Fort George, where there’s a bust of Gálvez, with the phrase “Yo Solo.”

On May 8 of each year, the city of Pensacola pays homage to Gálvez.

In 2014, the Spanish General was granted honorary U.S. citizenship by Congress, which cited him as a “hero of the Revolutionary War.”

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To preserve the memory of Gálvez and his importance in aiding the colonists during the American Revolution, the Pensacola Heritage Foundation unveiled a monument honoring him in 2018. Created by sculptors Bob Rasmussen and Kathryn R. Vincze, the monument includes a bronze statue of Gálvez astride his horse and facing the site of Fort George, his hat raised in victory.

Local events honoring Gálvez take place today and tomorrow. For more information, visit cityofpensacola.com