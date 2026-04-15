An Earth Day that feels doable

For many people, environmental issues can feel overwhelming.

But Christian Wagley says the biggest impacts often come from a handful of everyday habits.

Wagley is a coastal organizer with Healthy Gulf and one of several people who help organize Pensacola’s Earth Day celebration.

He said one of the most significant factors is how we move through the world.

“Operating an automobile is probably at the top of the list of the biggest source of negative environmental impact of everything we do on a daily basis,” he said.

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That includes not just emissions from driving, but less visible consequences as well.

As vehicles are used over time, tires wear down, releasing tiny particles that can wash into storm drains and waterways. It’s a form of pollution most people never see, but one that adds up.

“Just a gallon of gasoline," he said. "Matter can neither be created nor destroyed. Where did it go? It all went into the air and water. 100% of it is littered and polluted. But you don’t see any of that.”

That lack of visibility, he said, makes it harder for people to connect their daily choices to environmental consequences.

The second major area is food.

“Choosing a plant-based meal is a great one,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be every meal, but choosing a plant-based meal is a huge way to celebrate Earth Day.”

He framed it as a simple shift, not an all-or-nothing change. Something people can try immediately and build on over time.

Submitted image A chart from The Consumer’s Guide to Effective Environmental Choices, published by the Union of Concerned Scientists, outlines high-impact actions people can take to reduce their environmental footprint. The research emphasizes that major lifestyle decisions (how we travel, what we eat, and where we live) have a far greater effect than many smaller, everyday choices.

The third factor is housing.

Wagley said the size and location of homes play a bigger role than many people realize, especially as household sizes shrink.

"That’s where the big, infrequent choices comes in," he said. "If you’re going to choose a place to live, maybe you can live in a place that’s a little bit smaller, but it’s closer to your daily needs. And it can reduce the need to drive.”

In other words, the built environment often shapes behavior more than intention.

“Most of us aren’t making really any conscious choice,” he said. “They’re just living the way that that environment shapes them to live.”

Still, Wagley said people shouldn’t underestimate the power of smaller, more immediate actions.

He suggested starting with a simple Earth Day “starter kit.”

“Choosing a plant-based meal,” he said again.

“If you are gonna drive somewhere, bring a friend. Carpooling is great.”

And beyond individual habits, he said, community engagement matters.

“Be engaged, be involved,” he said. “Be chatty. Don’t be afraid to talk about these things.”

For Wagley, those conversations and small shifts build momentum. And that momentum is something he sees every year.

“Earth Day gives me an incredible boost of hope every year,” he said. “So many kind, caring, and thoughtful people taking action for the planet. It just gets better every year."

Earth Day Pensacola takes place Saturday, April 18, at Bayview Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.