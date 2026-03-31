Celebration turns contentious over $1,000 payment

What began as a celebration quickly turned into a disagreement over public spending.

The Escambia County Commission opened its meeting last week by recognizing Booker T. Washington High School’s girls basketball team for a historic season. The Lady Cats finished 24-3, won 19 straight games, and captured the Class 5A state championship, the program’s first since 2000. The proclamation also highlighted the team’s academic success, noting a GPA above 3.2, and recognized Head Coach Jade Brown’s milestone 200th career win.

Players and coaches spoke briefly, thanking supporters and reflecting on the season. Then they left the chamber.

Moments later, the tone shifted.

Commissioner Lumon May told his colleagues the board had approved a $1,000 discretionary payment to support the team, something he said had been done for other schools over the past decade. But the payment had not gone through.

Clerk and Comptroller Pam Childers explained why.

“I’ve made statements as to what our property taxes in the general fund should pay. This is not what we pay,” Childers said. She encouraged commissioners to support the team personally instead. “I hope that all of you can write a personal check.”

She also pointed to other possible funding sources, including the sheriff’s law enforcement trust fund, describing it as “the bad guys' monies” that could be used for community purposes.

May pushed back, focusing on consistency.

“We voted on it. It’s a thousand dollars,” he said. “And we’ve paid it for the last 10 to 12 years.” He said the team had reason to expect support from the county. “Let’s not lead people on and tell them that they’re gonna get something that they’re not gonna get.”

May said he was open to stopping the practice if it is not allowed, but he wants a clear answer first. He asked for a legal opinion on whether the spending is appropriate.

Commissioner Mike Kohler agreed and questioned the clerk’s role.

“In the 67 counties of the state of Florida, you elect commissioners. Those commissioners decide the public purpose of funds,” Kohler said. “I totally believe in the balance of government. I think she’s overreached her bounds.”

He also criticized the change after years of similar spending. At one point, he said that if those past approvals were wrong, it would mean being “the worst clerk in the state.”

Childers did not back down. “My decision stands,” she said.

Commissioner Steven Barry said discretionary funds have often helped schools cover travel to state tournaments and other needs. “It was never an issue until it was,” he said.

May argued the team’s success brought positive attention to the county and should be supported just as similar efforts have been in the past.

By the end of last week's exchange, the $1,000 payment remained unresolved, but community donations helped raise the funds to send the team to the state championships, according to WEAR.

Commissioners said they would seek further legal guidance, leaving open a broader question about how public funds can be used to support local schools.