Pensacola’s newest park restores wetlands at Carpenter Creek

A stretch of land along Carpenter Creek in Pensacola has been transformed from degraded wetlands into a new park that county leaders say is designed to do more than provide a place to walk or have a picnic.

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Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park opens to the public this week, offering residents a chance to experience restored wetlands up close.

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media An informational sign explains how stormwater is filtered at Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park, including the use of hydrodynamic separators that help remove pollutants before water flows into the creek.

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media Adria Clarke visits Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park with her grandchildren Terriah Cook (left) and Terrill Cook (right). Clarke said it was their first time visiting the new park in Pensacola.

The park is the first completed project from the Carpenter Creek and Bayou Texar Watershed Management Plan, a long-term strategy that looks at the overall health of the watershed, including pollution sources, flooding concerns, habitat restoration, and community resiliency.

To build the park, about 2.6 acres of wetlands were restored along Carpenter Creek. The site now includes walking paths, two boardwalks, picnic tables, and a pollinator garden designed to support butterflies, bees, and other native species. Drainage improvements were also added to help filter pollution and strengthen flood protection throughout the surrounding area.

Long before boardwalks and walking paths were planned, Carpenter Creek was already a gathering place for nearby Pensacola neighborhoods. In the early and mid-20th century, families came to a deep pool along the creek known locally as “Aunt Jennie’s Swimming Hole.” Residents swam, washed clothes, and even held church baptisms here.

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media An educational sign at Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park highlight the importance of wetlands ecosystems, which can include habitats such as marshes and bogs that support a wide variety of plants and wildlife.

Escambia County District 3 Commissioner Lumon May said restoration projects like this directly benefit nearby neighborhoods.

“Parks are a vital outlet for children and families,” May said. “By adding another park to our community, we enhance the quality of life for all of our residents.”

County officials said the project reflects a growing effort to connect environmental restoration with community access to nature, particularly in urban areas where green space can be limited.

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media Four turtles bask in the sun along the edge of the wetlands at Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park.

Escambia County Natural Resources Management Director Chips Kirschenfeld said the park has been years in the making.

“The goal of the project is to balance environmental restoration with the needs of the community,” Kirschenfeld said. “We’re always looking for ways to build more equitable and resilient communities."

On a recent afternoon, Pensacola resident Adria Clarke walked the paths with her two grandchildren after picking them up from school. Clarke said it was their first time visiting the park, and she wasn’t familiar with the creek’s history as a gathering place for families in the early 20th century. Still, she said the quiet green space along the water immediately caught their attention as the children explored the boardwalk and looked out over the wetlands. Encounters like that are exactly what county leaders say they hope the restored creekside park will inspire for families across Pensacola.

The project was managed by the Escambia County Natural Resources Management Department and funded through the county’s Local Option Sales Tax, along with environmental restoration grants connected to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media A newly-constructed boardwalk at Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park allows visitors to walk through and experience the restored wetlands up close.

Christina Andrews / WUWF Public Media Small plants begin to grow in a newly-planted pollinator garden at Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park. The garden is designed to attract butterflies, bees, and other native pollinators.

A ribbon cutting for Carpenter Creek Headwaters Park is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at the park, located at 725 East Olive Road.

But once the ceremony ends, officials say the real goal is simple: giving residents a place to slow down, walk along the creek, and experience one of the county’s restored natural spaces.