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License-free fishing days ahead

WUWF
Published June 5, 2026 at 1:09 PM CDT
Altogether, saltwater and freshwater recreational fishing in Florida generate an economic impact of nearly $14 billion annually, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
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Coming up this weekend and next, anglers in Florida looking to get outside can catch their dinner at no cost by taking advantage of two license-free fishing weekends.  

On Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7, no license will be required to go saltwater fishing.  

The saltwater waiver applies to any recreational harvest requiring a saltwater fishing license and includes fishing from shore or a boat. A snook or spiny lobster permit is also not required on these days.

The following weekend, June 13 and 14, people can go freshwater fishing without a license.  

Both Florida residents and visitors can take part in the license-free weekends, as long as they follow the normal size and bag limit restrictions.  

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Chris Boley says free fishing weekends are a way to introduce the sport to new anglers.  

“If you have a friend or family member that wants to go fishing with you, but they’re not sure if they want to buy a license or if they’ll enjoy it, it’s a great opportunity to get out there and have some fun.” 

For those who enjoy their free fishing experience, an annual license for fresh or saltwater fishing costs $17 each for residents and $47 for non-residents.

All other FWC rules and regulations still apply.

Florida News