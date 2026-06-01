Florida Python Challenge returns in July with $25,000 in prizes for Everglades hunt

Registration is open for the 2026 Florida Python Challenge, a 10-day competition that offers participants a shot at $25,000 in prizes for removing invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades. The event runs from July 10 through July 19.

"We are excited to announce the dates for this year's Florida Python Challenge, which will be our ninth such event to date," said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young in a statement. "We look forward to the Challenge each year as a way to raise awareness about nonnative fish and wildlife, while also encouraging the public to get involved in Everglades conservation by removing invasive Burmese pythons."

"Removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the native species that call this area home," said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member Ron Bergeron. "This is a great way for the public to get involved in the protection of the Everglades."

The competition, hosted by the FWC and the South Florida Water Management District, awards an Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 to the participant who removes the most pythons. In 2024, the winner removed 20 pythons from the wild. Everglades National Park returns this year as a partner and one of eight official competition locations.

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"Protecting the Everglades requires strong collaboration across agencies, organizations, and the public," said Everglades National Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos. "We are pleased once again to participate in the Florida Python Challenge, which highlights how shared stewardship can contribute to the long-term protection of native species and park resources."

Last year's challenge drew 934 participants from 30 states and Canada, who set a competition record by removing 294 pythons. Since 2000, more than 27,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida's environment, according to the FWC.

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and have devastated native bird and mammal populations throughout the Everglades ecosystem. A single female can lay upwards of 100 eggs at a time.

Registration remains open through July 19 at FLPythonChallenge.org .

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