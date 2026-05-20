Former Surfside mayor Charles Burkett enters Florida Governors' race

The town of Surfside's four-term mayor Charles Burkett announced his candidacy Tuesday for Florida governor in the upcoming 2026 election. He's running as a "No Party Affiliation" candidate, against a race of almost 50 other people.

His campaign said Burkett's focus will be putting "Florida residents first." While Surfside mayor in 2021, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he navigated his community through the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, which killed 98 people.

"I'm not a politician, and I don't really like being called one. Florida voters deserve someone they can trust — someone who will tell them the truth…not a political double-talker who says one thing and does the exact opposite," Burkett said.

In the forefront of his goals remains an idea to keep Florida affordable. Burkett said he wants to focus on stopping the "Manhattanization" of South Florida that encroaches on local communities.

Florida's primary elections are Aug. 18, 2026.

READ MORE: How would a Democratic governor work with a GOP-led Legislature in Florida?

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