Roommate accused in killing of two USF doctoral students pleads not guilty

A man accused of killing 27-year-old University of South Florida doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy has pleaded not guilty.

Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, waived his arraignment appearance for Monday and instead entered a written not guilty plea, according to court documents.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 3, 2027.

Earlier this month, Abugharbieh was indicted on seven charges, including:

Two counts of murder in the first degree with a weapon (premeditated)

One count of tampering with physical evidence relating to a capital felony

Two counts of unlawfully holding or moving a dead human body in unapproved conditions

Two counts of failure to report death to medical examiner or law enforcement (intent to conceal)

These are all felonies. In Florida, a grand jury indictment is required for first-degree murder cases, as it is a capital felony. Online court documents showed a not guilty plea for all charges except for tampering with physical evidence. No information was filed for that charge.

ALSO READ: Affidavit reveals suspect's timeline, grisly details surrounding slayings of USF students

Limon and Bristy disappeared on April 16. They were from Bangladesh but were attending USF on student visas. Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy. Bristy was studying chemical engineering.

Abugharbieh was Limon's off-campus roommate.

An affidavit said Abugharbieh asked ChatGPT about body disposal and bought items like black trash bags before Limon and Bristy were reported missing. Investigators allege he fatally stabbed the couple, cleaned up the scene and concealed their bodies before disposing of them.

Limon was found on the Howard Frankland Bridge and Bristy was discovered a few days later in the water near Interstate 275 and Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg in late April.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office has previously said it's seeking the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2026 WUSF 89.7