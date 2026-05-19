Newly named Trump Airport in West Palm Beach gets $10M boost from Trump administration

The newly named President Donald J. Trump International Airport is getting $10 million from... the Trump administration.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $10 million to the Donald J. Trump International Airport, previously known as the Palm Beach International Airport. It officially changes its name in July, formally rebranding the airport near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The multi-million-dollar grant will be used to expand the airport's terminal to include new restrooms, dedicated mother's rooms, and a brand-new sensory room designed to assist families traveling with neurodivergent children, said USDOT officials in a statement.

READ MORE: What to know about the Florida bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport for Trump

The funding is part of a broader, nationwide initiative by the administration through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's Airport Terminal Program. It is distributing $970 million to 133 airports across 45 states.

"This administration is focused on making travel happier and more convenient for American families. The Golden Age of Travel includes a Family First agenda," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy in the announcement. "We're making airports inviting spaces for parents and children to relax and recharge prior to boarding."

"The FAA is moving quickly to get these investments out the door and into airports nationwide," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. "These projects will help create a more welcoming and accessible travel experience for families while demonstrating our commitment to improving America's airports at record speed."

Other airports getting federal grants include Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport ($8 million), Mississippi's Tupelo Regional Airport ($2 million) and Vermont's Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport ($150,000).

Local officials have not yet announced an exact timeline for when construction on the new terminal expansions at the Donald J. Trump International Airport will begin.

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