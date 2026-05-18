No measles cases in Florida over most recent week of reporting

No measles cases were reported in Florida over the most recent reporting period, according to the state Department of Health.

Florida remained at 150 cases for the year as of the week ending May 9. That's reflective of a continuing slowdown in infections after outbreaks earlier this year.

Collier County, which experienced a large outbreak this year linked to Ave Maria University, has now gone four weeks without a new case and remains at 107 total infections.

The outbreak at the Catholic university in late January and early February infected at least 62 people, according to health officials. An outbreak is defined as three or more related cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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Before this year, Florida had reported a total of 89 measles cases since the disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000.

As of May 14, 1,893 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States this year, according to the CDC, an increase of 51 from the previous reporting period. Of those, 966 (51%) were ages 5 to 19.

According to the CDC, 92% of the Floridians who have contracted the disease were eight unvaccinated, or their status was unknown. The most effective protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

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