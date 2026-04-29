State considers end of 10-day hunting license for non-Floridians

Non-Floridians may have to purchase an annual license to hunt in Florida, with a proposal to eliminate the 10-day license option before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The agenda for the May 13 commission meeting in Fort Myers includes a proposed rule change to eliminate the 10-day license that costs $45, leaving only the $150 annual option for non-resident hunters.

In a memo from Morgan Richardson, director of Hunting and Game Management, to commissioners, proponents of the change contend a higher value should be placed on species hunted by non-residents.

“Most states have restrictions in place that only apply to nonresidents, or they charge higher prices for nonresidents to hunt,” Richardson wrote. “This proposal would require nonresidents to purchase the annual hunting license (unless exempt) to take all game and furbearers in Florida. By requiring the annual license for nonresidents to hunt in Florida, a subsequent increase in revenue for wildlife conservation is anticipated.”

No projected revenue increase was offered.

Richardson noted that an exemption from the hunting license and most other fee-based permit requirements would remain in place for those under the age of 16.