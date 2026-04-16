Tallahassee International Airport officially renamed to honor Bobby Bowden

Tallahassee's airport was officially dedicated Tuesday after former Florida State University Football Coach Bobby Bowden.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a ceremony close to the airport to officially sign the bill renaming the airport to Bobby Bowden-Tallahassee International Airport.

"Coach Bowden was a college football legend, and it is fitting that we honor his legacy in a way that will be seen by all who travel to and from our capital city," he said.

Bowden's daughter, Panhandle-area State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, attended the signing.

"Daddy spent so many hours in the terminals of the Tallahassee airport over his 46 years in this great city, so it feels appropriate that it now bears his name," she said.

During the ceremony, DeSantis also made a transportation announcement for the region. He announced the first phase of the Florida Department of Transportation widening and improvement project for Capital Circle from Springhill Road to orange Avenue would open a full year ahead of schedule.

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