Florida elections supervisors caution against group's unofficial registration cards

Florida supervisors of elections are alerting voters that unofficial voter registration cards, sent by a third-party organization, may arrive in mailboxes in the coming days.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says that while he supports the goal of registering voters, much of the information used by the third-party group is inaccurate or outdated.

"Some of these targeted mailings will be to the name of a pet or the name of a child in the household," Earley said. "It looks kind of like it's coming from us. So, we get complaints every year about this."

Earley says anyone already registered to vote doesn't need to do anything, and anyone wanting to register to vote should contact their local elections supervisor.

The mailings are from a group called the Voter Participation Center, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit. On its website, the center states it uses "data-driven methods of direct mail and digital engagement to register to vote and turn out to vote members of the New American Majority --- people of color, unmarried women, and young people --- with the end goal of helping to ensure a representative electorate in US elections."

Florida currently has nearly 13.4 million registered voters. The deadline to register for August's primary election is July 20.

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