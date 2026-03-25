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Democrat Brian Nathan holds a narrow lead for state Senate in Hillsborough County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 25, 2026 at 6:06 AM CDT
The candidates are Josie Tomkow, left, and Brian Nathan
Campaign photos
The candidates are Josie Tomkow, left, and Brian Nathan

Democrats may be gaining a rare seat in the Florida Senate.

Unoffical results show Brian Nathan holding a lead of several hundred votes in the election to replace former senator — and current lieutenant governor — Jay Collins. Nathan was narrowly leading Republican state Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City in Tuesday's vote.

An automatic recount is held if the vote difference is less than half a percentage point. If the machine recount shows a difference of one-quarter of 1 percent, a manual recount would be held.

Preliminary results of the District 14 election
Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections /
Preliminary results of the District 14 election

Nathan is a Navy veteran and is active with a union for electrical workers. He was outspent nearly seven-to-one by Tomkow's supporters in a district where registered Republicans are in the majority.

The district includes South Tampa and much of Hillsborough County west of Interstate 275.

If the result holds, it would chip away at the Republican supermajority in Tallahassee - and send a message to the state GOP. Republicans hold a majority of seats in the district, which ranges from conservative northern Hillsborough to more Democratic Tampa.

Meanwhile, Republicans scored a win in the Polk County race to replace Tomkow in the state House. Hilary Holley defeated Democrat Edwin Perez by about 10 percentage points. The district includes much of northern Polk.

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State House District 51 vote
Polk Supervisor of Elections /
State House District 51 vote
Florida News
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn