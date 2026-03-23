Tallahassee's Mission San Luis is a celebrated part of Florida's archeological heritage

March is Archeology Month in Florida. On Saturday, March 21, one destination for the observance included a very significant historic place that's almost in the heart of Tallahassee.

Tallahassee's Mission San Luis was marking the occasion with immersive exhibits, tracing the property's deep history. The site was a thriving Apalacheee community well before the arrival of the first Spanish explorers in 1539. It was a Spanish mission until its destruction by the English in 1704. Jerimiah McVay was among Saturday's visitors.

"(I'm) still exploring it, but I really enjoyed the council house. It wasn't what I was expecting from the outside. It's very impressive. I've lived here for 3 years, but this is my first time making it out to this."

The month-long celebration encourages Floridians and visitors to learn more about the archaeology and history of the state and to participate in activities that promote community-based archaeology



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