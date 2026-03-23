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Tallahassee's Mission San Luis is a celebrated part of Florida's archeological heritage

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
Mission San Luis visitors pause to read the informational plaque about the reconstructed Apalachee council house that is one of the replicated structures on the site.
Tom Flanigan
Mission San Luis visitors pause to read the informational plaque about the reconstructed Apalachee council house that is one of the replicated structures on the site.

March is Archeology Month in Florida. On Saturday, March 21, one destination for the observance included a very significant historic place that's almost in the heart of Tallahassee.

Tallahassee's Mission San Luis was marking the occasion with immersive exhibits, tracing the property's deep history. The site was a thriving Apalacheee community well before the arrival of the first Spanish explorers in 1539. It was a Spanish mission until its destruction by the English in 1704. Jerimiah McVay was among Saturday's visitors.

"(I'm) still exploring it, but I really enjoyed the council house. It wasn't what I was expecting from the outside. It's very impressive. I've lived here for 3 years, but this is my first time making it out to this."

The month-long celebration encourages Floridians and visitors to learn more about the archaeology and history of the state and to participate in activities that promote community-based archaeology

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Tom Flanigan
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