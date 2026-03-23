Gas in Florida holds at just under $4 a gallon

An average gallon of gas in Florida continued to sit just under $4 per gallon over the weekend amid global market volatility due to conflicts in the Middle East.

The auto club AAA put the average in Florida at $3.94 on Sunday, up 22 cents from the prior week. Averages across the state ranged from $3.64 in Okaloosa County to $4.20 in Monroe County.

The Sunday average is $1.04 more than on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel began attacks targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and senior leadership.

But the price has held around $3.94 since last Wednesday.

In a release, AAA noted the White House announcement of releasing 172 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserves over the next four months had “no immediate relief on the oil market.”

The release also highlighted that U.S. pump prices typically face a seasonal uptick in demand as motorists take advantage of warmer spring weather. However, AAA reported data from the Energy Information Administration showed a demand decrease the past week.

Nationally, the average gallon of gas was also at $3.94 on Sunday.

For electric vehicles, the cost per kilowatt hour at charging stations in Florida has held around 41 cents this past week. The price rounded to 39 cents on Feb. 28. Nationally, the average rounds to 42 cents. The average was 39 cents on Feb. 28.