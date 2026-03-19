© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's attorney general is investigating the Discord messaging platform

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:44 PM CDT
Discord is one of the most popular chat apps
Francois Eichinger
/
stock.adobe.com
Discord is one of the most popular chat apps

Attorney General James Uthmeier said Wednesday his office will investigate Discord, a messaging platform, for allegedly putting children at risk of being groomed by predators online.

The office issued a subpoena for information relating to the marketing of children, enforcing age-verification requirements, content moderation, parental control features and reporting of exploitative activity, according to the press release.

In December, Uthmeier's office sued Roblox, a popular online game, alleging the company "deceived parents about the safety of its platform while failing to protect children from accessing graphic adult content and being contacted and groomed by predators."

"There have been many concerning reports indicating that predators initially contact minors on other platforms, including video games like Roblox and Fortnite, and then encourage them to move communications to Discord, which may be due to insufficient protections for children," the press release states.

Discord is one of the most popular chat applications, where users can communicate by text, audio and video and send files within the platform.

"With so many criminal investigations leading to Discord, they owe us an explanation as to why predators keep getting to kids on the app," Uthmeier stated in a post on X.

Copyright 2026 WFSU
Florida News
The News Service of Florida