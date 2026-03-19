DeSantis criticizes Florida sheriffs over immigration enforcement comments

Gov. Ron DeSantis rebuked some of Florida's top law enforcement officials Thursday, criticizing their calls to Congress and President Donald Trump to work on a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants.

"This idea that unless you're an axe murderer you should be able to stay, that is not consistent with our laws, and it's also not good policy," DeSantis said at an event in Bradenton.

On Monday the State Immigration Enforcement Council, a group of local law enforcement officials who were appointed to advise the State Board of Immigration Enforcement on illegal immigration enforcement, decided to send a letter to federal government officials asking them to work on a path to citizenship for noncriminal undocumented immigrants who pay a fine.

"My job as governor is to do what's best for the people, not what any one person who gets elected in one county thinks," DeSantis said.

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Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, chair of the council, said Monday that immigrants who aren't criminals should be able to stay in the country, under certain conditions. Other council members, like Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel, agreed with him.

"What's right's right, and what's not's not," Gualtieri said at the meeting, "And going after the mom, who's got three kids, who's just trying to make a living, who's been here for 15 years…that isn't right, and they do need to fix it."

DeSantis said Florida has become the national standard for illegal immigration enforcement after enacting legislation and pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into law enforcement, state-run detention facilities, and working directly with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Who does (border czar) Tom Homan cite as the way to do this? He cites Florida without hesitation," DeSantis said. "We've got to keep the momentum going, we certainly don't want to backtrack on this."

Judd and Gualtieri, two of the four sheriffs on the council, have consulted the DeSantis and legislature over the past couple of years about local law enforcement's role in illegal immigration enforcement.

The switch to advocating for a path for citizenship is a 180-degree turn for Judd. Last year in a council meeting, Judd asked Trump to sign more executive orders to allow state law enforcement to expedite the removal of undocumented immigrants, including those who do not have removal orders or criminal records.

But on Monday, Judd suggested writing a letter to elected officials, including Trump, the Speaker of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, and federal agencies to work on a path to citizenship.

All council members except Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, who was not at the meeting, agreed.

"There are those here that are working hard, they have kids in college, are in school, they're going to church on Sunday, they're not violating the law, and they're living the American dream," Judd told council members.

After receiving backlash for his comments, at a press conference the day after the meeting, Judd said he heard from sheriffs across the state who called him in support.

The sheriff, who stood his ground and again called for the federal government to work on a path to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants, calling it "common sense."

"They're not a drag on society. In fact they're helping society. We need to find a path for them," Judd said.