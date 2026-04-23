Erik Griffin at Talk to The Moon Comedy Club
Erik Griffin at Talk to The Moon Comedy Club
Erik Griffin will be at Talk to the Moon Comedy Club for three shows from April 30th to May 2nd! Erik Griffin is an accomplished comedian, appearing as Montez on Workaholics, countless guest appearances on Kill Tony, and his many comedy specials that are available for streaming.
Talk to the Moon Comedy Club is located inside of Mathieson Brewing Company in Downtown Pensacola.
Talk to the Moon Comedy Club
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 02, 2026.
Artist Group Info
Erik Griffin
Talk to the Moon Comedy Club
500 E Heinberg StPensacola, FL, Florida 32502