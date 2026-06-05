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Israel's ambassador to the UN on U.S.-Israel relationship

WBUR
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT
A protester waves U.S. and Israeli national flags on Sept. 20, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
A protester waves U.S. and Israeli national flags on Sept. 20, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

With the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon essentially nonexistent, a growing rift between U.S. and Israeli war priorities is causing new tensions between the country’s leadership. The tensions spilled into public this week after President Trump said that he recently had a tense conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump said he called Netanyahu “crazy.”

Host Scott Tong speaks to Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, about the state of the relationship and conflicts in the Middle East.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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