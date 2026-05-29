Environmental group sues 'Alligator Alcatraz' again. This time it's over air pollution

The Center for Biological Diversity is suing Florida for the second time over the immigration detention center in the Everglades nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

It opened last July.

Environmental groups first sued to halt operations and shut the facility down before it even opened. The Miccosukee Tribe joined the lawsuit weeks later.

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Now, center attorney Ryan Maher said the state violated the Clean Air Act by not getting permits for the diesel generators at the site.

“Even before construction commenced, they were meant to do all of this study and analysis to understand how this pollution is actually impacting public health, ecosystems in the area, how it's impacting Everglades National Park,” he said.

The state did do an environmental study, but it was after the facility was already in operation. Maher said it actually corroborates their case.

"You don't run a complex like this on diesel-burning generators without there being serious air pollution in play, especially considering they're running these things 24/7 to provide electricity for AC units, the staff accommodations, administrative functions, and they're also running the lighting towers that surround the facility," he said.

"So we knew it was bad, but because of the veil of secrecy around this facility that's inherent from the first, it took time to understand just how bad, and to build our case," Maher added.

ALSO READ: 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigrant detention center may close in June, New York Times reports

Maher said burning diesel fuel releases chemicals into the air, including some that can cause cancer, like benzene and formaldehyde.

He said due to the scale of the detention center, it was required to obtain the same type of permit that coal plants, massive industrial facilities, and refineries are supposed to get.

This is the second environmental lawsuit filed against the state over the facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

If violations are confirmed, Maher said it could cost the state nearly $125,000 dollars a day in civil penalties.

Want to join the conversation or share your story? Email Meghan at bowman4@wusf.org.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.