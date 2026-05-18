Boating accidents rise in crowded Florida waters

Florida’s increasingly crowded waterways had 694 “reportable” boating accidents in 2025, up from 685 in 2024 and 659 in 2023, according to a state report released Monday.

Included in the annual Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Boating Accident Statistical Report were 51 fatalities that were the results of 41 incidents, down from 81 deaths involving 76 accidents in 2024.

Okaloosa County was among the top ten counties of boating incidents in 2025. There were 42 reportable accidents. Of those accidents, there were 18 injuries and no fatalities, according to the report.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Known locations of boating accidents in Okaloosa County for 2025.

The report also notes that Florida has nearly 1.03 million registered vessels and up to one million non-registered vessels actively using Florida’s waters.

“Florida waterways show signs of congestion as each year brings more residents and visitors together to use abundant water resources and enjoy Florida’s boating lifestyle,” the report states.

The commission’s Division of Law Enforcement report listed drowning as the cause of just over half the 2025 deaths; 10 deaths resulted from an individual falling overboard. The next highest cause of death was a collision with a fixed object, with 8.

Most boats involved in a fatal accident were 21 feet or fewer. Most boat operators involved in fatal accidents were aged 35 or older.

Alcohol or drugs played a role in 14% of the boating fatalities.

Personal watercraft, which account for 17% of Florida's registered vessels, were involved in 12 deaths. There were 161 accidents involving personal watercraft, accounting for 23 percent of all “reportable” crashes. Nearly half, 72, of the personal watercraft accidents involved a collision with another vessel.