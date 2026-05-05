New Florida U.S. House map sparks legal battle over partisan gerrymandering claims

Several lawsuits have been filed since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new congressional map on Monday boosting the GOP advantage.

And those suing say more than the map is at stake.

"I think this says more about whether or not you have a state that is able to govern itself [and] allow the people to pass rules and policies that will be respected and protected," said Genesis Robinson, executive director of Equal Ground Education Fund, which filed the first lawsuit.

In 2010, Florida voters approved the "Fair Districts" amendments, which modified the state Constitution to in part block districts from being drawn with "the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent."

Robinson said the map was "clearly" drawn to create a Republican advantage, making it unconstitutional. His organization joined a number of state voters in filing a lawsuit in Leon County's circuit court soon after DeSantis signed the map.

That map adds four GOP-leaning districts in Florida. This means the state could send twenty-four Republicans and only four Democrats to the U.S. House.

"This is just a clear follow-up on the request of Donald Trump to create these districts for partisan reasons, and that's why we're filing suit and asking the court to intervene," Robinson said.

More lawsuits have been filed by other advocacy organizations alleging the same partisan gerrymandering violation, setting up a legal showdown with big implications for the midterm elections and the U.S. House majority.

DeSantis has said he believes the courts will rule in his favor.

His office didn't respond to a media request. Neither did Florida House leadership. A Senate spokesperson declined to comment.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here .

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

