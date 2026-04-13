Group proposes paid leave program for Florida private and public workers

It’s no secret Florida families are facing rising costs . That makes it increasingly more difficult for caregivers and new parents to take time off from work.

While some state workers get paid time off when they have or adopt a child, a group is promoting a statewide paid family leave program for both public and private employees.

“There's so many studies that show that for mothers and fathers, when you have a new child in your life, it's very important to have that time to bond with them,” said Alexis Tsoukalas, senior policy analyst for the Florida Policy Institute.

Tsoukalas authored a recent report recommending, at a minimum, 12 weeks of paid leave for mothers recovering from childbirth, and eight weeks for other workers, like fathers as well as foster and adoptive parents.

Yet, the report says those other workers would ideally get even more time: “While medical recovery is not a concern for those who do not give birth, it is still inequitable to deny Floridians who either cannot or choose not to have biological children significantly more time to bond with their children or support their partners at home,” reads the report.

Tsoukalas looked at different program options and lengths — including family leave, medical leave, or a combination.

She estimates, depending on the plan and income, workers could pay between $32 and $350 a year into the program for the benefit.

Workers on leave could receive between $560 and $1,358 a week.

Until the state implements such a program, the report suggests “incremental steps” like a task force and a pilot program “with a rigorous evaluation built in, since most of the research on these policies is from a handful of states.”

Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have passed paid leave programs.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

