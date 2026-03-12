'Songs from the Hole': The story behind JJ'88's documentary and visual album
"'I'm dangerous,' they said."
Through tears over the phone, James Jacobs, the hip-hop artist who goes by the stage name of JJ'88, tells his father that the hearing to reduce his sentence was denied. In April 2004, a 15-year-old Jacobs shot and killed an 18-year-old at a party in Bellflower, Calif. At the time he received the letter rejecting his request for a resentencing in 2020, he had lived more years in prison than outside of it.
"They don't believe me. They don't believe who I am," he continues. "They said that all the work that I'm doing, my art and my advocacy work … they said that it's not real. They say I am a clear and present threat to the community."
As his father tries to comfort him, an automated voice cuts in: "You have 60 seconds remaining."
Filmmaker and director Contessa Gayles was in the room with Jacobs' father as he received that call.
"I remember, too, after that moment, obviously being incredibly concerned for you and your well-being," Gayles tells Jacobs during an interview with NPR, "but I hesitated, for a long time, to ask you if you wanted to continue with the film. … I just was too afraid for your answer."
The pair had been working with Jacobs' producer on a documentary and visual album together. But he said he did want to continue.
"I've seen hard moments in film before, I've seen hard moments talked about in music — really hard moments — and this was one of the hardest moments in my life," Jacobs says. "I love [Shakespeare's] Titus Andronicus — it's a tragic story, and I remember reading that and I was, like, 'this is art too' — it doesn't always have to be this fairytale Disney ending that I was used to, as a kid and as a fan of films. Some stories end in, 'this guy found spiritual enlightenment but died in prison.' That's the wisdom of the world, I guess. That's the wisdom of our universe. I couldn't argue with it, so I was comfortable [with continuing the film]."
Songs from the Hole follows Jacobs' story as he reflects on his coming-of-age within California's state prison system, finds healing in an unlikely place and contemplates forgiveness. After meeting and befriending Gayles when she was on assignment for CNN at California's Correctional Training Facility, commonly known as Soledad State Prison, in 2017, Jacobs and his producer, Richie Reseda, reached out with an ambitious idea: to direct and bring to life the visual album that Jacobs had written entirely from solitary confinement. The request reached Gayles at an important moment of her career: when she was ready to pursue independent filmmaking.
Throughout its production, the visual album quickly evolved into a documentary, heavily inspired by Beyoncé's Lemonade. Where Beyoncé added poetic interludes between songs, in Songs from the Hole, the audience learns about Jacobs' story and how his music spiritually liberates him while simultaneously being among the reasons officials cited for not considering his request for resentencing.
The film relies heavily on Jacobs' letters and recorded phone calls, through which he, Gayles and Reseda talk about the album's production. The letters consist of scripts, shot lists and lyrics. Through the calls, Jacobs serves as the film's narrator, speaking about his life and the symbolism of the imagery he'd dreamt up in solitary. The film explores cultural themes that touch on Black boyhood, familial relationships, growing up in the church, crime, forgiveness and redemption.
Jacobs was released in 2022, after serving 18 years in prison.
Now, with the film streaming on Netflix and the team holding screenings in prisons across the country, Jacobs says he hopes the parole board commissioners who kept him locked up think differently about him if they see the film.
"If only you understood me, you'd see my humanity," he says in the film.
"I would absolutely love to show this film to the commissioners that told me I was a danger to society," he told NPR. "I would love it. I can't wait to catch word that they watched it so that I can see — let's talk again; I don't even have to go to board, but I would love to talk to you now."
Songs from the Hole is currently streaming on Netflix.
